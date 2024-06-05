Ascension to restore EHR by June 14

St. Louis-based Ascension is on track to restore its EHR by June 14 after bringing its medical records systems back online in two more markets, the health system said June 5.

The 140-hospital system reinstated its EHR in Tennessee and Maryland following the May 8 cyberattack that disrupted Ascension's IT network across its multistate footprint, according to a statement. The Catholic health system had previously reinstalled digital records in Florida, Alabama, and Austin, Texas.

"Based on what we have learned about this process to date, we are working toward completing EHR restoration across our entire ministry by the end of the week ending June 14," the statement read.

Ascension has been reestablishing services, including its pharmacies this week, following the ransomware attack that interrupted clinical operations at hospitals around the country.