Ascension restores EHR in 3 markets after hack

St. Louis-based Ascension has restored EHR access in three markets following a May 8 cyberattack.

The 140-hospital system said June 4 it brought its EHR back online in Alabama, Florida and Austin, Texas. Ascension said it hopes to reinstate the EHR organizationwide by June 14.

"As EHR is restored across the entirety of our networks, clinicians will be able to access patient records as they did prior to this incident," the statement said. "While these are promising developments in our recovery efforts, our investigation into this incident remains ongoing, along with the remediation of additional systems. This is a complex process, and it will still take time to complete."

Ascension Rx retail, home delivery and specialty pharmacies are also now back open, and providers can once again send prescriptions electronically to those locations.

The Catholic health system has been dealing with a ransomware attack that has caused ambulance diversions and delayed healthcare services across the country for nearly a month.