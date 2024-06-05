Ascension pharmacies now back online

All retail, home delivery and specialty pharmacies operated by Ascension resumed normal operations as of June 4, according to the St. Louis-based organization recovering from a cyberattack.

A May 8 ransomware attack disrupted access to some EHRs and patient portals, and systems used to order tests and medicines were down for a few weeks. The health system said it was unable to fill prescriptions at its retail pharmacies in nine states and Washington, D.C., and pharmacies in two other states asked patients to bring their prescription numbers or bottles in for refills.

In a June 4 statement, Ascension said its pharmacy sites were open and able to meet prescription needs, meaning "healthcare providers are able to transmit prescriptions electronically and can send prescriptions to Ascension Rx pharmacies for their patients."

Ascension said it expects EHR restoration to be complete by June 14.