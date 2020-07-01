8 hospitals giving workers COVID-19 bonuses

Hospital and health system workers from across the U.S. have been battling COVID-19 from the front lines during the pandemic. To recognize these employees, organizations have offered bonus payments over the last three months.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list, but one compiled by the Becker's editorial team.

1. Graham (Texas) Regional Medical Center approved a one-time bonus for employees, according to the Graham Leader. The bonus is $600 for full-time staff and $300 for part-time staff.

2. Boone Memorial Hospital in Madison, W. Va., approved a bonus for full-time, part-time, per diem and direct contract employees. More than 330 employees received the $1,000 payment, a hospital spokesperson told TV station WCHS.

3. About 12,000 employees at Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network were offered bonus payments as part of a new $5 million Heroes Appreciation program. Pittsburgh-based insurer Highmark Health, the parent company of AHN, announced the program May 27.

4. Eligible Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health system employees received a bonus in their May 21 pay. The payment was 5 percent of earnings associated with their total hours worked between the first pay period of 2020 and May 9.

5. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health gave front-line staff responding to the pandemic a $2,500 bonus and a week of paid time off. The health system said it is also supporting the families of employees who died from COVID-19 by providing each family with $10,000 for funeral expenses, paid time off payout (up to 315 hours) and salary payouts to clinical and nonclinical workers.

6. New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian offered a $1,250 bonus to employees who have worked in or supported the COVID-19 front lines. To be eligible for the bonus, employees must have worked physically at a clinical site for at least one week in March.

7. Employees at Dignity Health Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, Calif., were gifted with $1 million in COVID-19 bonuses from an anonymous local donor.

8. Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine offered bonuses to employees who primarily work with inpatients.

