Yale New Haven Health employees to receive COVID-19 bonus payment

Eligible Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health system employees will receive a payment to recognize their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an internal memo obtained by Becker's Hospital Review.

The money will be included in employees' May 21 pay and will be 5 percent of earnings associated with their total hours worked between the first pay period of 2020 and May 9, according to the memo, which system leaders sent to employees April 21.

"This COVID-19 Recognition Award reflects our philosophy to reward exemplary performance and acknowledges that by working together and in partnership across the health system, our system staff are doing a remarkable job addressing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," the memo states.

"Many employees have taken on extra shifts, covered shifts at other hospitals, or have temporarily assumed different roles based on their background and skills. In every situation, you have stepped forward and in the true definition of a hero, rushed toward the challenge, not away from it," according to the memo.

Yale New Haven Health said eligible full-time, part-time and casual status staff, up to and including managers, will receive the payment. Leaders at the director level and above are ineligible for the payment.

The health system has about 26,000 employees, according to its website.

