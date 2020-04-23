Northwell gives front-line staff $2,500 bonus

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is giving front-line staff responding to the COVID-19 pandemic a $2,500 lump-sum payment and a week of paid time off.

Physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and others involved in direct patient care are eligible for the bonus and PTO as are housekeepers, environmental services workers and others. The health system said about 45,000 workers are eligible for the payments and supplemental PTO.

"Our dedicated staff's response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been nothing short of heroic," Northwell President and CEO Michael Dowling said in a release. "Thanks to the courage and commitment of our front-line caregivers, we answered the call in service to the patients and communities who entrust us with their care."

Northwell, a 23-hospital system, sees more than 2 million patients annually. Since the COVID-19 crisis began in early March, the system's hospitals have treated and discharged more than 6,000 patients.

