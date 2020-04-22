1 in 5 physicians hit with pay cut or furlough due to COVID-19, survey says
About 1 in 5 physicians have experienced a furlough or pay cut during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey from physician recruiting firm Merritt Hawkins.
The survey includes responses collected April 11-13 from 842 physicians in primary care and specialty medicine.
The survey examined how physicians are being affected and are responding to the pandemic.
Four findings:
1. Fewer than half of physician respondents, 38.5 percent, said they are seeing or treating COVID-19 patients. Most say they are not.
2. Of those who said they are not seeing COVID-19 patients, 60 percent said they would be willing to see them.
3. Forty-eight percent of physicians said they are treating patients through telehealth.
4. About 30 percent of physicians not seeing COVID-19 patients have received a pay cut or have been placed on furlough. About 18 percent of physicians seeing COVID-19 patients have received a pay cut or have been placed on furlough.
Access the full survey here.
More articles on compensation:
60 Texas Children's executives take pay cut
HCA Healthcare CEO donates salary to employee support fund
UMass Memorial CEO donates pay; Jackson Health execs take pay cut amid COVID-19
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.