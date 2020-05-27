Allegheny Health Network employees to receive COVID-19 bonus payments

About 12,000 employees at Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network will receive bonus payments as part of a new program in recognition of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pittsburgh-based insurer Highmark Health, the parent company of AHN, announced the $5 million Heroes Appreciation Program on May 27, after AHN canceled its pay protection program and resumed standard payroll practices for most employees.

Under the new appreciation program, front-line AHN employees will receive one-time payments to help offset additional personal or family expenses they incurred due to the pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything we've experienced in our lifetimes," David Holmberg, Highmark president and CEO, said in a news release. "Despite the uncertainty, AHN employees have come through in a big way for the people of Western Pennsylvania at this critical time. We felt it was important to come through for them, and to demonstrate our profound appreciation for their personal sacrifice, courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the people and communities we serve."

The payments will be distributed during the next pay period. Employees who will receive the awards include nurses, medical assistants, therapists, technicians and social workers, as well as environmental services professionals, dietary services workers and maintenance staff.

More articles on compensation:

Mount Sinai cuts crisis pay

Loyola Medicine CEO, physicians take pay cuts amid pandemic

Sentara executives, physicians take pay cuts

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.