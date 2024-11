Top hospitals for cardiac care: Healthgrades

Healthgrades published its 2025 Specialty Excellence Awards recipients Oct. 22. Of those, 97 hospitals were recognized for delivering superior clinical outcomes in cardiac care for heart bypass surgery, coronary interventional procedures, heart attack treatment, heart failure treatment and heart valve surgery.

Awards were based on CMS data from 2021 to 2023. Healthgrades' full methodology is available here.

The hospitals that received Healthgrades' Cardiac Care Excellence Award are:





Arizona

Mayo Clinic in Phoenix





California

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center (Oakland)

CPMC Van Ness Campus (San Francisco)

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (West Hollywood)

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center (Mission Hills)

Riverside Community Hospital

Stanford Hospital (Palo Alto)

UC Davis Medical Center

UC San Diego Health Hillcrest Medical Center

UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights (San Francisco)





Colorado

HCA HealthOne Swedish (Englewood)





Connecticut

Danbury Hospital

Hartford Hospital

Yale New Haven Hospital





Delaware

Christiana Hospital (Newark)





District of Columbia

MedStar Washington Hospital Center





Florida

AdventHealth Daytona Beach

AdventHealth Orlando

Cleveland Clinic Hospital (Weston)

HCA Florida Kendall Hospital (Miami)

HCA Florida North Florida Hospital (Gainesville)

Mayo Clinic in Florida (Jacksonville)

Memorial Regional Hospital (Hollywood)

Naples Community Hospital

Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Sarasota Memorial Hospital

UF Health Jacksonville





Georgia

Emory University Hospital (Atlanta)

Emory University Hospital Midtown (Atlanta)

Piedmont Hospital (Atlanta)





Illinois

Advocate Christ Medical Center (Oak Lawn)

Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital (Downers Grove)

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge)

Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

University of Chicago Medical Center





Indiana

Franciscan Health Indianapolis





Kansas

University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)





Kentucky

Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital (Paducah)





Maryland

MedStar Union Memorial Hospital (Baltimore)

Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)





Massachusetts

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)





Michigan

Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo)

Ascension Providence Hospital-Southfield Campus

Beaumont Hospital (Troy)

Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital (Grand Rapids)

Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital (Royal Oak)





Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus (Rochester)





Missouri

Christian Hospital (St. Louis)





Nevada

MountainView Hospital (Las Vegas)





New Jersey

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center (Atlantic City)

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (Livingston)

Hackensack University Medical Center

Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune)

Morristown Medical Center





New York

Lenox Hill Hospital (New York City)

Mount Sinai Morningside (New York City)

NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

New York-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

Rochester General Hospital

South Shore University Hospital (Bay Shore)





Ohio

Akron General

Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)

Cleveland Clinic

Fairview Hospital (Cleveland)

Hillcrest Hospital (Mayfield Heights)

Main Campus Medical Center (Cleveland)

Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital

OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital

ProMedica Toledo Hospital





Pennsylvania

Allegheny General Hospital (Pittsburgh)

Chester County Hospital (West Chester)

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

Jefferson Einstein Montgomery Hospital (East Norriton)

Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital

Lancaster General Hospital

Lankenau Medical Center (Wynnewood)

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest (Allentown)

Milton S Hershey Medical Center (Hershey)

Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)

Temple University Hospital (Philadelphia)

WellSpan York Hospital





Texas

Baylor Scott and White Health-The Heart Hospital Plano

CHI St. Luke's Health Baylor College of Medicine (Houston)

Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

Houston Methodist Hospital

Houston Methodist Willowbrooke Hospital

Medical City Dallas

St. David's Medical Center (Austin)

Texas Health Fort Worth

William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital (Dallas)





Virginia

Inova Fairfax Hospital (Falls Church)





Wisconsin

Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital (Milwaukee)

Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire

University Hospital (Madison)