50 top hospitals for cardiac surgery: Healthgrades

Healthgrades published its 2025 Specialty Excellence Awards recipients Oct. 22. Of those recipients, 50 hospitals were recognized for delivering superior clinical outcomes in cardiac surgery.

Awards were based on Medicare mortality data from 2021 to 2023 for both coronary artery bypass graft surgery and heart valve surgery. Read Healthgrades' full methodology here.

Healthgrades' 50 Best Hospitals to receive a Cardiac Surgery Excellence Award are: