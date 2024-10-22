Healthgrades honors top hospitals for specialty care

Healthgrades on Oct. 22 unveiled the recipients of its 2025 Specialty Excellence Awards, which recognize hospitals with superior clinical performance in 16 specialties, including heart surgery, critical and stroke care.

Healthgrades used Medicare data to analyze outcomes for 31 common conditions and procedures at nearly every hospital in the country. The Specially Excellence Awards reflect the top 5% or 10% of hospitals within each specialty area, as measured by lowest risk-adjusted mortality and complication z-scores. The full methodology can be found here and the full list of recipients here. Using the full list of award recipients, Healthgrades further identified the top 100 hospitals across 11 specialty care areas, and top 50 hospitals for three specialty areas.

The 16 specialties included in the excellence awards are:

Cardiac care

Cardiac surgery

Coronary intervention

Cranial neurosurgery

Critical care



Gastrointestinal care

Gastrointestinal surgery

Joint replacement

Neurosciences

Orthopedic surgery

Prostate surgery

Pulmonary care

Spine surgery

Stroke care

Surgical care

Vascular surgery