50 top hospitals for vascular surgery: Healthgrades

Healthgrades published its 2025 Specialty Excellence Awards recipients Oct. 22. Of those recipients, 50 hospitals were recognized for delivering superior clinical outcomes in vascular surgery.

Awards were based on Medicare Provider Analysis and Review data from 2021 to 2023 of in-hospital complications for abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, carotid surgery and peripheral vascular bypass surgery. Read Healthgrades' full methodology here.

Healthgrades' 50 Best Hospitals to receive a Vascular Surgery Excellence Award are, in alphabetical order:

AdventHealth Redmond (Rome, Ga.)



Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo, Mich.)



Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota (Sioux Falls)



Baptist Health Paducah (Ky.)



Christus Southeast Texas-St. Elizabeth (Beaumont, Texas)



Capital Region Medical Center (Jefferson City, Mo.)



Centerpoint Medical Center (Independence, Mo.)



Chippenham Hospital (Richmond, Va.)



Corpus Christi Medical Center Doctors Regional (Texas)



Eisenhower Medical Center (Rancho Mirage, Calif.)



Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center (Knoxville, Tenn.)



Fraciscan Health Indianapolis



Grand Strand Medical Center (Myrtle Beach, S.C.)



HCA Florida Aventura Hospital (Aventura)



HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital (Hudson)



HCA Florida Brandon Hospital



HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital (Port Charlotte)



HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital (Fort Pierce)



HCA Florida North Florida Hospital (Gainesville)



HCA Florida Ocala Hospital



HCA Florida Osceola Hospital (Kissimmee)



HCA Florida Trinity Hospital



HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood (Texas)



Heritage Valley Beaver (Pa.)



Holston Valley Medical Center (Kingsport, Tenn.)



Kansas Heart Hospital (Wichita)



Longview Regional Medical Center (Texas)



Medical City Denton (Texas)



Medical City Plano (Texas)



Memorial Medical Center (Modesto, Calif.)



Mercy Hospital Joplin (Mo.)



Methodist Hospital (San Antonio)



Monroe Hospital (Bloomington, Ind.)



Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center (Lafayette, La.)



Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center (Baton Rouge, La.)



Parkridge Medical Center (Chattanooga, Tenn.)



Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana (Calif.) Medical Center



Regions Hospital (St. Paul, Minn.)



Research Medical Center (Kansas City, Mo.)



St. David's Medical Center (Austin, Texas)



St. Joseph's Health Hospital (Syracuse, N.Y.)



Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center (Las Vegas)



Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center (Powell, Tenn.)



TidalHealth Peninsula Regional (Salisbury, Md.)



Trinity Health Muskegon (Mich.) Hospital



Tristar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)



Tristar Skyline Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)



Tristar Summit Medical Center (Hermitage, Tenn.)



UF Health the Villages (Fla.) Hospital



United Hospital Center (Bridgeport, W.Va.)

