5 stats on cardiologist burnout in 2020

Nearly half of cardiologists reported being burned out, depressed or both last year, according to Medscape's 2021 Cardiologist Burnout & Happiness Report.

For the report, published Feb. 19, Medscape surveyed 12,339 physicians in more than 29 specialties from Aug. 30 to Nov. 5, 2020. About 4 percent of the respondents were cardiologists.

Five survey findings from cardiologists' responses:

1. Eighty percent of cardiologists said they were happy outside of work before the pandemic. This figure fell to 55 percent during the pandemic.

2. Forty-three percent of respondents said they were burned out, or both burned out and depressed, compared to 44 percent who said the same in 2019.

3. Of those who reported burnout, 40 percent said it had a strong or severe effect on their lives.

4. A majority (84 percent) of cardiologists reported feeling burned out before the pandemic started.

5. The three most common contributing factors to burnout that cardiologists cited were too many bureaucratic tasks (52 percent); lack of respect from leaders or colleagues (48 percent); and spending too many hours at work (37 percent).

