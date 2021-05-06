7 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them in the last three weeks:

1. MUSC to build $130M hospital

Medical University of South Carolina is planning to build a $130 million hospital in Nexton, a new master-planned community near Charleston.

2. Froedtert plans specialty hospital

Froedtert Health in Wauwatosa, Wis., plans to renovate a shuttered hospital and turn it into a specialized physical rehabilitation facility and medical office building.

3. HCA breaks ground on $68M rural North Carolina hospital

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare broke ground on a $68 million replacement hospital for Angel Medical Center in Franklin, N.C.

4. University Medical Center proposes new Texas location

University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas, is proposing a new medical facility in Texas. In documents filed with the city, University Medical Center said the medical center will house a clinic, rehab services and an emergency room. The facility may also seek to add inpatient beds.

5. Orlando Health plans hospital campus in central Florida

Orlando (Fla.) Health is planning to build a hospital campus in southeast Orlando.

6. Appeal granted, New Hanover Regional gets OK to build 66-bed hospital

After being denied approval in February, New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C., received the green light from North Carolina regulators to build a 66-bed hospital.

7. Mon Health plans replacement hospital

Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health System plans to move and build a replacement hospital for Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston, W.Va.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.