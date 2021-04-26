Orlando Health plans hospital campus in central Florida

Orlando (Fla.) Health is planning to build a hospital campus in southeast Orlando, according to the Orlando Business Journal.

The campus, which will be built on 15.1 acres of land, is expected to be completed in four phases. Phase 1 includes building a three-story, 42,000-square-foot freestanding emergency room. Construction has already begun on the facility and it is slated to open this summer.

The second phase would add inpatient beds to the campus. The proposal calls for building a 60-bed, 263,885-square-foot, five-story patient tower and a four-story parking garage. Construction is expected to take 14 months.

Phase 3, which is likely to begin four to six years after phase 2 is complete, includes a five-story, 60-bed tower on the west side of the campus and another four-story parking garage. Orlando Health said that this phase could be delayed based on market demand.

A fourth phase would include building a 30-bed East Tower addition and more parking space. No timeline was given for phase 4.

More articles on capital projects:

Bon Secours Mercy Health plans freestanding emergency hospital

UPMC International says its expansion into China is on track

Southwest Healthcare System to invest $400M in upgrades

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.