UPMC International says its expansion into China is on track

Pittsburgh-based UPMC International's expansion plans in China are moving forward, according to the Pittsburgh Business Journal.

In October 2019, months before the pandemic, UPMC announced plans to build a network of hospitals in partnership with Chinese conglomerate Wanda Group. The two organizations broke ground on the first of the five planned hospitals in late October of 2019.

Despite the pandemic, the first hospital in Chengdu, China, is still on track to open in June of 2022, according to the report. The Chengdu Wanda-UPMC International Hospital is expected to cost about $870 million.

The scope of the project in China has not changed, according to the report. The Wanda Group and UPMC still plan to build five facilities.

Chuck Bogosta, president of UPMC International, told the Pittsburgh Business Journal the second hospital will be delayed about a year.

More articles on capital projects:

11 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Deborah Heart & Lung Center to embark on $100M capital upgrade

UHS, Mercy Health planning Michigan inpatient psychiatric hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.