11 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Eleven hospitals or health systems have announced, advanced or completed construction projects in the last three weeks.

1. UHS, Mercy Health planning Michigan inpatient psychiatric hospital
King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services and Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Mercy Health plan to jointly build a 60-bed inpatient psychiatric hospital in Michigan, the organizations said March 31. 

2. Geisinger, Acadia to build 2 inpatient behavioral health facilities
Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger and Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare have formed a joint venture to build and operate two inpatient behavioral health facilities in Pennsylvania, the organizations said March 30. 

3. Conway Medical Center gets OK to build $160M hospital
Conway (S.C.) Medical Center secured a key approval March 30 to build a hospital in South Carolina's Carolina Forest area.

4. UT Health San Antonio breaks ground on $430M research hospital
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio began construction March 29 of its $430 million, 144-bed specialty and research hospital.

5. Deborah Heart & Lung Center to embark on $100M capital upgrade
Deborah Heart and Lung Center, a specialty hospital in Browns Mills, N.J., will begin a $100 million capital improvement project after receiving a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the organization said March 29.

6. Steward to build Utah hospital
Dallas-based Steward Health Care will break ground this summer on a hospital in St. George, Utah, the 35-hospital network said March 24.

7. Northern Light Health plans 2 new hospitals
Northern Light Health plans to replace two century-old hospitals with modern facilities, the Brewer, Maine-based health system said March 23. 

8. Cincinnati's UC Health advances $251M Clifton campus modernization project
Cincinnati-based UC Health is moving forward with its $251 million revitalization plan for its 14-acre Clifton campus.

9. U of Missouri Health Care starts building $242M pavilion
University of Missouri Health Care in Columbia has begun construction of its $242 million women's and children's pavilion.

10. Michigan health system plans to build $61.5M cancer center
The University of Michigan's health system partner, Midland-based MidMichigan Health, plans to build a 115,000-square-foot cancer center, the health system announced March 18. 

11. Banner hospital breaks ground on $243M expansion
Phoenix-based Banner Health broke ground on a $243 million expansion project at its hospital in Gilbert, Ariz.

