Michigan health system plans to build $61.5M cancer center

The University of Michigan's health system, Midland-based MidMichigan Health, plans to build a 115,000-square-foot cancer center, the health system announced March 18.

The $61.5 million construction project is awaiting approval from the state's department of community health. If approved, construction is expected to take two years and slated to begin in the spring of 2022.

"The new center will give us the space for multiple specialists to see the patient on the same day, collaborate and provide the patient a plan of care without multiple appointments at multiple locations," said Diane Postler-Slattery, PhD, president and CEO of MidMichigan Health.

The cancer center would be located next to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland.

