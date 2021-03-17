Banner hospital breaks ground on $243M expansion

Phoenix-based Banner Health recently broke ground on a $243 million expansion project at its hospital in Gilbert, Ariz., according to the Daily Independent.

The health system is building a 208,500-square-foot, five-story tower at Banner Gateway Medical Center. The tower, started in February, will bring 109 new patient beds to the facility.

Banner also plans to expand its diagnostics and treatment buildings on both the east and west side of the campus and upgrade its emergency department.

The project calls for building two parking with 690 spaces and renovating care space.

The tower expansion is slated to be completed in the first quarter of 2023, and the renovation and parking are slated to be complete in 2024.

