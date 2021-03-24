Cincinnati's UC Health advances $251M Clifton campus modernization project

Cincinnati-based UC Health is moving forward with its $251 million revitalization plan for its 14-acre Clifton campus.

The project, which includes expanding the emergency department, building a four-story surgical building and modernizing the lobby, is the largest in the health system's history, UC Health said in a March 24 news release.

In addition, two parking structures will be built to add 1,300 parking spaces.

The surgical building and emergency department are slated to open in 2023.

"We're excited to share this next step in our journey and give Cincinnati a glimpse at the future of our Clifton campus," Bob Feldbauer, vice president of facilities for UC Health, said in a news release. "These new facilities will reflect the world-class care that is provided within our walls each day for our friends and neighbors."



The campus is in Cincinnati's Clifton neighborhood.

