Southwest Healthcare System to invest $400M in upgrades

Southwest Healthcare System in Wildomar, Calif., plans to invest more than $400 million into capital projects at its two hospital campuses.

The health system's Inland Valley Medical Center Campus in Wildomar will build a seven-story patient tower with all private rooms and space for bariatric weight-loss surgery, the total joint program and spine surgical services. The project will be completed in phases over the next two to five years.

Additionally, the $400 million investment includes an expansion and renovation at Rancho Springs Medical Center in Murrieta, Calif. The expansion will focus on women's and children's services. The project, announced in 2020, is under construction.

Southwest Healthcare System is owned by King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services.

