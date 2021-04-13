Bon Secours Mercy Health plans freestanding emergency hospital

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health plans to build a freestanding emergency hospital in Virginia's Chesterfield County, according to local news station WRIC.

The nonprofit health system plans to break ground on the 24,3000-square-foot hospital this spring. The hospital will also house an imaging center.

The facility will be built on the campus of John Tyler Community College, which is several miles from the closest hospital, according to the report.



The project is estimated to cost $8.3 million.

