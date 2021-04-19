Mon Health plans replacement hospital

Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health System plans to move and build a replacement hospital for Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston, W.Va., according to a document obtained by WV News.

Hospital administrators filed the document April 16 stating that they plan to build a 29-bed replacement hospital that will offer the same services as the current facility.

The replacement would also bein Weston on land currently owned by the hospital. The project needs a certificate of need approval from West Virginia officials.

The project is expected to cost less than $56 million, according to the report.

More articles on capital projects:

Bon Secours Mercy Health plans freestanding emergency hospital

UPMC International says its expansion into China is on track

Southwest Healthcare System to invest $400M in upgrades

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.