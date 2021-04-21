5 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them in the last two weeks:

1. Mon Health plans new hospital

Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health System plans to build a replacement hospital for Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston, W.Va.

2. Bon Secours Mercy Health plans freestanding emergency hospital

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health plans to build a freestanding emergency hospital in Virginia's Chesterfield County.

3. UPMC International says its expansion into China is on track

Pittsburgh-based UPMC International's expansion plan in China, which includes building a network of five hospitals, is moving forward.

4. Encompass Health grows to 139 hospitals

Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health has opened a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Lutz, Fla., the company's 139th hospital.

5. Intermountain opens Utah hospital after 6-month delay

After a six-month delay, Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare has opened its new hospital in Spanish Fork, Utah.

