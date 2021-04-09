Encompass Health grows to 139 hospitals

Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health has opened a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Lutz, Fla., the company's 139th hospital.

The new inpatient rehab hospital, named Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of North Tampa, serves patients recovering from debilitating injuries and illnesses. It offers 24-hour nursing care and physical, occupational and speech therapies.

"Through this new hospital and our existing hospitals in the region, we will continue to support the demand for high-quality rehabilitative care in the Tampa Bay area and allow patients to receive specialized care closer to home," Barb Jacobsmeyer, executive vice president of operations and president of inpatient hospitals for Encompass Health, said in an April 6 news release.

Encompass Health comprises 139 hospitals, 241 home health locations and 82 hospices.

