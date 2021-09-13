13 hospital construction projects worth $500M or more

Since May 1, 13 hospitals and health systems announced, advanced or completed expansion and renovation projects with price tags of $500 million or more.

1. Cost of Colorado hospital campus tops $2B

The costs to get the U.S. Veterans Affairs medical complex in Aurora, Colo., open and operating have grown by $40 million over the past three years, bringing the total tab to more than $2 billion and putting the 11-building hospital campus among the most expensive healthcare construction projects in the world.

2. Orlando Health plans $814M expansion, renovation

Orlando (Fla.) Health has several construction and renovation projects in the works, according to financial documents released Aug. 24.

3. OSU to open $1.79B hospital in 2026

About 100 faculty, staff, donors and government officials gathered Aug. 17 to learn about how a new hospital being built on Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center's campus in Columbus will transform healthcare in the local community and in Ohio.

4. New Kaiser-Providence hospital to cost $1B, open in 2028

Kaiser Permanente and Providence Southern California expect to spend up to $1 billion on their joint hospital in Victorville, Calif.

5. Loma Linda University Medical Center opens $1.5B medical campus

Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center moved patients to its new $1.5 billion medical campus Aug. 8.

6. Hawaii health system plans $500M expansion

The Queen's Health Systems in Honolulu plans to invest $500 million to expand its hospital in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

7. New $1.4B hospital opens in El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas, is home to the new William Beaumont Army Medical Center, which opened July 11 after years of delays.

8. IU Health to open $557M hospital this fall

Indiana University Health plans to open its $557 million, 620,000-square-foot hospital in Bloomington, Ind., this fall.

9. California Northstate University to build 13-story teaching hospital in Sacramento

California Northstate University plans to build a 13-story teaching hospital in Sacramento, Calif., after being denied approval to build it in Elk Grove, Calif. The cost of the project is estimated to be about $750 million.

10. Nationwide Children's unveils $3.3B investment in expansion, strategic plan

Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital unveiled a five-year, $3.3 billion strategic plan to advance pediatric care in the region and build new facilities on June 16.

11. $543M Maryland hospital to open after yearslong delay

UM Capital Region Health and University of Maryland Medical System will open a new $543 million regional hospital in Prince George's County on June 12.

12. SCL Health plans $650M replacement hospital

SCL Health is planning a $650 million replacement hospital in Wheat Ridge, Colo.

13. UPMC forges ahead with $2B investment in 3 specialty hospitals

Pittsburgh-based UPMC provided an update May 28 on its $2 billion investment to build three digitally centered specialty hospitals.