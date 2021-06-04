SCL Health plans $650M replacement hospital

SCL Health is planning a $650 million replacement hospital in Wheat Ridge, Colo., according to The Colorado Sun.

The Broomfield, Colo.-based health system will build the new hospital 3 ½ miles from its Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge. Most of the services at Lutheran, save for hospice care, will be transferred to the new hospital by 2024.

The new facility will increase access to emergency and critical care in the community and make more rooms convertible to intensive care unit status, according to the report. About 2,000 employees will work at the hospital.