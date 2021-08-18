OSU to open $1.79B hospital in 2026

About 100 faculty, staff, donors and government officials gathered Aug. 17 to learn about how a new hospital being built on Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center's campus in Columbus will transform healthcare in the local community and in Ohio.

The event was held 10 months after construction started on the $1.79 billion hospital because the COVID-19 pandemic prevented a groundbreaking ceremony from being held when the project began.

Slated to open in early 2026, the new hospital will have up to 820 beds in private rooms. The facility will enhance research, clinical training and patient care, the university said.

"The well-being of our community, and its long-term economic success, rely largely on people's access to the highest quality, most up-to-date health care," Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson, PhD, said in a news release. "This space is where we will translate our research into real-world medical treatments that improve patients' lives, while also advancing our teaching capabilities so that our medical professionals graduate among the best in their fields."