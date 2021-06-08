$543M Maryland hospital to open after yearslong delay

UM Capital Region Health and University of Maryland Medical System will open a new $543 million regional hospital in Prince George's County on June 12.

The hospital, dubbed the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, originally was scheduled to open in 2017, but construction was delayed because of clashes over funding and size of the facility, according to The Washington Post.

The 620,000-square-foot hospital in Logan, Md., will replace the 75-year-old Prince George's Hospital Center in Cheverly, Md., according to the Post. The older hospital is slated to close its doors and transfer its patients this weekend.

According to a fact sheet on the new facility, it is slated to have 205 licensed acute-care beds, 20 observation beds, 45 emergency room treatment bays and eight operating rooms.

University of Maryland Medical System is based in Baltimore. UM Capital Region Health is in Cheverly.