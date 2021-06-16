Nationwide Children's unveils $3.3B investment in expansion, strategic plan

Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital unveiled a five-year, $3.3 billion strategic plan to advance pediatric care in the region and build new facilities on June 16.

As part of the plan, Nationwide Children's will invest money to support hallmark pediatric programs, recruit more talent, build facilities for clinical research and add an inpatient hospital tower that mirrors its existing 12-story building, a news release said. The plan also calls for building a new orthopedics and surgery center.

The strategic plan will be financed through philanthropy, cash from operations and debt funding.

"We have the opportunity to pursue these ambitious plans because of our solid foundation, the incredible team we have at Nationwide Children's and the strides we have made in reimagining the traditional role of a children’s hospital in impacting child health beyond our campus," Tim Robinson, CEO of Nationwide Children's, said in a news release. "These efforts, integrated with our outstanding clinical care and research programs, have created a unique ecosystem for changing the way healthcare can be delivered to children here and everywhere."

Nationwide Children's also plans to invest in strategies to improve health equity and break down barriers to care for children in underserved populations.