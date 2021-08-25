Orlando Health plans $814M expansion, renovation

Orlando (Fla.) Health has several construction and renovation projects in the works, according to financial documents released Aug. 24.

The nonprofit system said it will cost approximately $814.6 million to complete the capital projects, with the biggest expense — $438.5 million — attributed to new bed towers. Orlando Health plans to spend $91.2 million on freestanding emergency departments, $130.1 million on a medical pavilion and $154.8 million on all other projects, according to the financial documents.

The health system said all projects will be funded through operating cash flows and pledges it has received.

Orlando Health is a 3,200-bed system that includes 15 hospitals and emergency departments.