UPMC forges ahead with $2B investment in 3 specialty hospitals

Pittsburgh-based UPMC provided an update May 28 on its $2 billion investment to build three digitally centered specialty hospitals.

UPMC announced the investment in November 2017. The health system will build the UPMC Heart and Transplant Hospital, UPMC Hillman Cancer Hospital and UPMC Vision and Rehabilitation Hospital, all in Pittsburgh.

UPMC said in its financial report that construction is ongoing for its Vision and Rehabilitation Hospital, a $510 million, 445,000-square-foot facility slated to open to patients in 2023.

UPMC also is moving ahead with plans for its other two large specialty hospitals. UPMC said it plans to break ground on the 900,000-square-foot heart and transplant hospital in the second half of 2022, according to the Pittsburgh Business Journal. Construction is slated to take about four years, and UPMC expects the facility to open in late 2026.



UPMC said the cancer hospital is still in the planning and design phase, and there is no timeline yet.

"We started all our planning for both those facilities. The heart and transplant hospital will go up first, so that is on a faster track," Leslie Davis, UPMC executive vice president of the Health Services Division, told the Business Journal.

Ms. Davis said there was a slight delay on all three hospital projects because of the pandemic, but also because of construction and workforce capacity.

