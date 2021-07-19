Hawaii health system plans $500M expansion

The Queen's Health Systems in Honolulu plans to invest $500 million to expand its hospital in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, the Honolulu Star Advertiser reported July 18.

The health system is proposing a plan that would quadruple the size of The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu over a 15-year period to address overcapacity and meet the growing demand for medical services.

The plan calls for increasing the number of patient beds on the campus from 104 to 364 and adding 1 million square feet of building space. The health system said it plans to build two new hospital towers, expand its emergency department, develop two new physician office buildings and a second parking structure.

The project would occur in phases. If approval proceeds without delays, construction on the initial phase of the project would break ground in 2023 and end in 2025, according to the Advertiser.

