IU Health to open $557M hospital this fall

Indiana University Health plans to open its $557 million, 620,000-square-foot hospital in Bloomington, Ind., this fall, according to The Herald-Times.

The new facility, which will be located on the Indiana University Regional Academic Health Center campus, will replace the existing IU Health's hospital in Bloomington.

The hospital will house 364 private patient rooms, an emergency department that is twice the size of the existing one and a cancer profusion center.

It also will offer a wide range of services, including obstetrics, outpatient care and intensive care.

IU Health also is planning to build a new $1.6 billion hospital in Indianapolis.