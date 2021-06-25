California Northstate University to build 13-story teaching hospital in Sacramento

California Northstate University plans to build a 13-story teaching hospital in Sacramento, Calif., after being denied approval to build it in Elk Grove, Calif., according to the Elk Grove Citizen.

The Elk Grove Planning Commission rejected the university's proposal to build the teaching hospital in the city Feb. 18. In its decision, the planning commission cited issues with the location of the facility. Days after the project was unanimously rejected, the university said it was pausing activity related to the Elk Grove hospital approval process and reevaluating the project as a whole.

Now, Elk Grove-based California Northstate University has found the new home for its teaching hospital. The new facility will be built on land occupied by the Sleep Train Arena, the former home of the Sacramento Kings NBA team. The basketball team donated the 35 acres of land that the arena sits on to the university to build the hospital.

