13 hospital construction projects worth $500M or more

Since Aug. 1, 13 hospitals and health systems announced, advanced or completed expansion and renovation projects with price tags of $500 million or more.

1. $2B Mass General Hospital expansion gets city board OK

Massachusetts General Hospital received approval Oct. 14 from the Boston Planning and Development Agency board for a 1 million-square-foot, $2 billion expansion.

2. IU Health to open $557M hospital Dec. 5

Indiana University Health will open its $557 million, 364-bed replacement hospital Dec. 5, the Indianapolis-based system said Oct. 11.

3. Penn Medicine to open $1.6B hospital in late October

Penn Medicine will open a $1.6 billion hospital in Philadelphia at the end of October, marking the completion of one of the largest hospital projects in the U.S.

4. UC San Diego gets approval for $2.5B medical campus modernization

University of California San Diego Medical Center won approval to begin a modernization of its aging medical campus that is slated to cost $2.5 billion.

5. Cincinnati Children's cuts ribbon on $600M patient tower

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center opened its new eight-story patient care tower Oct. 4, which expands capacity by 249 beds and comes with several medical and design innovations.

6. Tampa General plans $550M expansion

A new intensive care unit is the first step in Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital's $550 million expansion plan, the academic medical center announced Sept. 22.

7. Sparrow Health System unveils $800M expansion plan

Sparrow Health System will invest $800 million into various capital improvement projects across its network, the Lansing, Mich.-based organization said Sept. 19.

8. Cost of Colorado hospital campus tops $2B

The cost to get the U.S. Veterans Affairs medical complex in Aurora, Colo., open and operating has grown by $40 million over the past three years, bringing the total tab to more than $2 billion and putting the 11-building hospital campus among the most expensive healthcare construction projects in the world.

9. Orlando Health plans $814M expansion, renovation

Orlando (Fla.) Health has several construction and renovation projects in the works, according to financial documents released Aug. 24.

10. OSU to open $1.79B hospital in 2026

About 100 faculty, staff, donors and government officials gathered Aug. 17 to learn about how a new hospital being built on Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center's campus in Columbus will transform healthcare in the local community and in Ohio.

11. Mohawk Valley Health System's Utica hospital project falls behind schedule

Construction of Mohawk Valley Health System's new hospital in Utica, N.Y., is falling behind schedule. The Wynn Hospital originally was slated to be completed by December 2022. It is now expected to be completed by July 202. The health system also said the price has gone up for the $548 million project but that it's too early to provide a new cost estimate.

12. New Kaiser-Providence hospital to cost $1B, open in 2028

Kaiser Permanente and Providence Southern California expect to spend up to $1 billion on their joint hospital in Victorville, Calif.

13. Loma Linda University Medical Center to open $1.5B medical campus

Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center moved patients to its new $1.5 billion medical campus Aug. 8.