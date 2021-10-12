IU Health to open $557M hospital Dec. 5

Indiana University Health will open its $557 million, 364-bed replacement hospital Dec. 5, the Indianapolis-based system said Oct. 11.

The new facility, which will be located on the Indiana University Regional Academic Health Center campus, will replace its existing hospital, IU Health Bloomington (Ind.).

"I can't say enough about the teams who have made this happen," Brian Shockney, IU Health South Central Region president, said in a news release. "Even with the challenges brought forward by the pandemic, we've persevered because we know this building will have a positive impact on our community."

The 622,000-square-foot hospital will house an emergency department, a cancer profusion center and women’s center. It also will offer outpatient services, trauma services and educational opportunities for medical students.