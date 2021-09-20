Sparrow Health System unveils $800M expansion plan

Sparrow Health System will invest $800 million into various capital improvement projects across its network, the Lansing, Mich.-based organization said Sept. 19.

One of the largest planned projects is building a five-story, $350 million patient tower at its Lansing hospital. The project will create 112 private patient rooms and reduce wait times in its emergency department.

The health system also said it plans to invest in an ambulatory surgical center near its downtown Lansing hospital, a new medical office with a freestanding emergency department and improvement projects at its community hospitals.

"The plan is indicative of the important commitment that guides Sparrow as the region's only community-owned, community-based, community-governed health system," Sparrow said in a news release. "It includes hundreds of millions of dollars in new investment by Sparrow into the Lansing-area economy and shows the importance we place, as the area's largest private employer, on keeping jobs in the region and promoting potential employment growth."