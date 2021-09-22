Penn Medicine to open $1.6B hospital in October

Penn Medicine will open a $1.6 billion hospital in Philadelphia at the end of October, marking the completion of one of the largest hospital projects in the U.S.

The 17-story hospital, named the Pavilion, will house 504 private patient rooms and 47 operating rooms, expanding the footprint of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine's clinical experts collaborated with architecture, design and construction professionals to create clinical care spaces that meet clinicians' and patients' needs, the health system said.

Before the Pavilion opens, 10,000 employees are going through training, including dress rehearsals to prepare care teams. The training builds on years of employee feedback, the system said.