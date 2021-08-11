Delays hit Mohawk Valley Health System's Utica hospital project

Construction of Mohawk Valley Health System's new hospital in Utica, N.Y., is falling behind schedule, according to the Utica Observer-Dispatch.

The Wynn Hospital originally was slated to be completed by December 2022. It is now expected to be completed by July 2023, according to the report.

Mohawk Valley Health System cited pandemic-related issues and utilities issues as the biggest reasons for the delay.

The health system also said the price has gone up for the $548 million project but that it's too early to provide a new cost estimate.

Mohawk Valley Health System broke ground on the hospital in late 2019. The 672,000-square-foot, 10-story hospital in downtown Utica is expected to house 373 beds, an emergency department, birthing center and conference meeting spaces.