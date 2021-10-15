$2B Mass General Hospital expansion gets city board OK

Marissa Plescia (Twitter) - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Massachusetts General Hospital received approval Oct. 14 from the Boston Planning and Development Agency board for a 1 million-square-foot, $2 billion expansion, The Boston Globe reported.

The project includes two patient care towers, additional beds and new facilities for cardiac and cancer patients.

The hospital would build an entryway for a potential city train station and improve sidewalks and bike lanes in the area.

In addition, the hospital said it would provide financial support to the community and give up a hospital building for affordable housing.

State health officials still must approve the expansion.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles