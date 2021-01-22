12 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Twelve hospitals or health systems have announced, advanced or completed construction projects in the last month:

1. UC Irvine gets OK to build $1B hospital campus

University of California Irvine plans to build a $1 billion hospital campus that will house a 144-bed acute care facility, ambulatory care center and cancer center.

2. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute opens new outpatient facility

The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is opening a new outpatient facility in Chestnut Hill, Mass., Jan. 28, the Boston-based organization said Jan. 22.

3. Ochsner LSU Health, Oceans Healthcare open behavioral health hospital

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport (La.) and Plano, Texas-based Oceans Healthcare opened a new behavioral health hospital in Louisiana.

4. CoxHealth to open Missouri hospital Jan. 22

Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth plans to open its new hospital in Monett, Mo., Jan. 22.

5. Orlando Health to open $145M hospital this month

Orlando (Fla.) Health plans to open its six-story, $145 million hospital in Horizon West, Fla., Jan. 30.

6. AdventHealth plans 100-bed hospital in Florida

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth plans to build a $100 million, 100-bed hospital in Palm Coast, Fla.

7. New York hospital opens $545M patient pavilion

Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., has opened its $545 million patient pavilion.

8. MercyOne breaks ground on its first Minnesota clinic

Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne broke ground Jan. 14 on its first clinic in Minnesota.

9. Mercy Health plans $156M Ohio hospital

Mercy Health-Cincinnati plans to build a 60-bed, $156 million hospital and medical complex in Mason, Ohio.

10. $100M South Carolina hospital gets key approval

Conway (S.C.) Medical Center's plan to build a $100 million hospital in South Carolina secured a key approval this week.

11. U of California San Francisco details plans for new hospital campus

University of California San Francisco released more details about its plan to build a hospital and research institute at its Parnassus Heights campus in San Francisco.

12. Inova plans $1B Alexandria medical campus

Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System will build a $1 billion medical campus in Alexandria, Va.

More articles on capital projects:

CoxHealth to open Missouri hospital Jan. 22

Orlando Health to open $145M hospital this month

AdventHealth plans 100-bed hospital in Florida

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.