Dana-Farber Cancer Institute opens new outpatient facility
The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is opening a new outpatient facility in Chestnut Hill, Mass., Jan. 28, the Boston-based organization said Jan. 22.
The 140,000-square-foot facility will feature 49 exam rooms, 61 infusion chairs, numerous consultation rooms and will house Brigham and Women’s Hospital oncology surgeons, radiologists and radiation oncologists. Dana-Farber provides adult cancer care in partnership with the Boston-based hospital.
Clinicians will offer cancer therapies, clinical trials and supportive services for patients and their families.
