U of California San Francisco details plans for new hospital campus

University of California San Francisco released more details about its plan to build a hospital and research institute at its Parnassus Heights campus in San Francisco.

The new hospital will replace the existing nearly 70-year-old Moffitt Hospital. It aims to address a severe bed shortage and create a more modern, seismically sound hospital with larger operating rooms.



UCSF said the new hospital will increase inpatient bed capacity by 42 percent and emergency department capacity by nearly 80 percent.

Other outdated research buildings on the campus also will be replaced, according to a news release.

The revised and expanded plan released Jan. 4 also calls for investing $20 million to improve traffic flow and public transit and doubling its existing housing inventory by adding 1,263 new housing units on and off campus.

"Our new hospital will help us address the capacity limitations that currently prevent us from treating thousands of critically ill complex care patients each year," said Mark Laret, president and CEO of UCSF Health. "Our plans for Parnassus Heights will also provide urgently needed modernization of our care facilities, research labs and classrooms, part of the ecosystem of innovation that drives medical breakthroughs and supports our world-renowned patient care right here in San Francisco."

The hospital is slated to open in 2030.

