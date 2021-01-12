Mercy Health plans $156M Ohio hospital

Mercy Health-Cincinnati plans to build a 60-bed, $156 million hospital and medical complex in Mason, Ohio. 

The 156,900-square-foot hospital will include an emergency department, four operating rooms, two procedure suites and a cath lab. The hospital and medical complex will sit on a 30-acre site. 

Construction is slated to begin in the third quarter of this year and expected to end in the third quarter of 2023. 

