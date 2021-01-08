$100M South Carolina hospital gets key approval

Conway (S.C.) Medical Center's plan to build a $100 million hospital in South Carolina secured a key approval this week, according to local news station WBTW.

Horry County’s planning commission voted 7-2 Jan. 7 to approve the proposed hospital in Carolina Forest, which is between Conway and Myrtle Beach, S.C. The project will go to the full Horry County Council for approval.

The proposed hospital would have 50 beds, including eight labor and delivery rooms and six intensive care unit beds. In addition, the hospital would have three operating rooms and a six-bay infusion center.

When the new hospital is built, Conway Medical Center's main hospital campus will be downsized by 50 beds.

