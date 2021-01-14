MercyOne breaks ground on its first Minnesota clinic

Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne broke ground Jan. 14 on its first clinic in Minnesota, according to local news station KTTC.

The health system began phase one of the project, which will include building 14,000-square-feet of space that will house primary care and specialty services.

Areas for outpatient surgery and retail are also planned. There will be five phases of construction.

The clinic will be in Albert Lea.

