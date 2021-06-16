San Francisco to require COVID-19 vaccine for hospital workers

San Francisco will require personnel in high-risk settings such as skilled nursing facilities, acute care hospitals, homeless shelters and jails to be vaccinated against COVID-19, city officials said June 14.

The requirement takes effect once one of the vaccines being distributed in the U.S. receives full FDA approval. Currently, vaccines have received emergency use authorization.

San Francisco's requirement has limited exceptions and would allow workers to obtain a medical or religious exemption, according to the Los Angeles Times.

University of California Health, which includes UC San Diego Health, UC Davis Health, UCLA Health, UC Irvine Health and UCSF Health, has also announced a mandate.

Vaccinations will eventually be mandatory for faculty, staff, academic appointees and students accessing University of California campuses.

Additional information about the University of California policy is expected July 15.