University of California Health to mandate COVID-19 vaccines

University of California Health will require COVID-19 vaccines this fall, according to a statement from the university system.

The decision comes after a consultation process at the University of California, which began in April.

During this process, faculty and student health physician directors considered a proposed COVID-19 mandatory vaccination policy. University officials said the consultation period recently ended with strong support for proceeding with a mandate now, "to maximize the safety of all campuses and ensure sufficient lead time for compliance during the EUA [emergency use authorization] period and in anticipation of eventual FDA approval."

Vaccinations will be mandatory for faculty, staff, academic appointees and students accessing university campuses this fall. This includes University of California Health, which includes UC San Diego Health, UC Davis Health, UCLA Health, UC Irvine Health and UCSF Health.

In a June 14 statement, UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla said faculty, staff, students and others are expected to comply two weeks before returning to campus or another university location for the fall term. He said the same time frame applies to essential workers already on campus, and employees who do not comply and have no approved exemption may face disciplinary action.

Additional information about the policy is expected July 15.