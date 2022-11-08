Bryan Health picks Medline as primary supplier

After working with a different supplier for more than three decades, Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health chose Medline as its main vendor in a deal worth $140 million.

As part of the multiyear contract, Medline will exclusively provide medical supplies to Bryan's acute care medical centers across Nebraska and the Kearney Regional Medical Center, which is already served by Medline.

So far in 2022, Medline has partnered with or extended deals with Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian; Minneapolis-based Allina Health; Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital; Coral Gables-based Baptist Health South Florida; New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System; Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health; the Kansas City-based University of Kansas Health System; and Brawley, Calif.-based Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.